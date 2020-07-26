In his final round at the 3M Open, Kramer Hickok hit 14 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his round tied for 58th at 5 under; Adam Long and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 17 under; Charles Howell III, Robby Shelton, Max Homa, Emiliano Grillo, and Alex Noren are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Tony Finau, Richy Werenski, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 8th at 15 under.

On the par-4 10th, Hickok's 96 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Hickok chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 228-yard par-3 green 13th, Hickok suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Hickok hit his 258 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Hickok had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 3 under for the round.

At the 468-yard par-4 second, Hickok got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Hickok's 123 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 3 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Hickok's tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.