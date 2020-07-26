In his final round at the 3M Open, K.J. Choi hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Choi finished his round tied for 59th at 4 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 17 under; Tony Finau and Adam Long are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Robby Shelton and Matthew Wolff are tied for 4th at 15 under.

On the par-4 third, Choi's 188 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Choi to 1 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Choi reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Choi to 2 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Choi reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Choi to 3 under for the round.

Choi's tee shot went 249 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th. This moved Choi to 2 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Choi chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Choi to 3 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Choi's his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Choi hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th. This moved Choi to 1 under for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 16th, Choi got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Choi to even-par for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Choi got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Choi to 3 over for the round.