Josh Teater putts well in round four of the 3M Open
July 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Josh Teater hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Teater finished his round tied for 56th at 6 under; Adam Long and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 17 under; Charles Howell III, Robby Shelton, Max Homa, Emiliano Grillo, and Alex Noren are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Tony Finau and Cameron Tringale are tied for 8th at 15 under.
After a 272 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Josh Teater chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Josh Teater to 1 under for the round.
At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Teater reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Teater at 2 under for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 15th, Teater had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Teater to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Teater had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Teater to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Teater's 84 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 2 under for the round.
