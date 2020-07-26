-
John Merrick putts well in round four of the 3M Open
July 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
John Merrick sinks a 23-foot birdie on No. 14 in Round 1 at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2020 3M Open, John Merrick makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
John Merrick hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, and finished the round bogey free. Merrick finished his day tied for 58th at 5 under Michael Thompson is in 1st at 19 under, Adam Long is in 2nd at 17 under, and Tony Finau, Charles Howell III, Robby Shelton, Cameron Tringale, Charl Schwartzel, Max Homa, Richy Werenski, Emiliano Grillo, and Alex Noren are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
After a 273 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, John Merrick chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved John Merrick to 1 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Merrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merrick to 2 under for the round.
