Jason Dufner shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the 3M Open
July 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jason Dufner hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 31st at 10 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 17 under; Tony Finau and Adam Long are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Robby Shelton and Matthew Wolff are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Dufner to 1 over for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Dufner chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to even for the round.
At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Dufner hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Dufner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Dufner chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.
