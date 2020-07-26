Henrik Norlander hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his round tied for 20th at 12 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 17 under; Robby Shelton and Adam Long are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Tony Finau, Charles Howell III, Matthew Wolff, Emiliano Grillo, and Alex Noren are tied for 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Norlander had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Norlander's 178 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Norlander had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Norlander hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 4 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Norlander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norlander to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Norlander's 107 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Norlander to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Norlander had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Norlander to 7 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Norlander had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Norlander to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Norlander's 184 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 6 under for the round.