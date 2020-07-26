-
-
Harris English putts well in round four of the 3M Open
-
July 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 26, 2020
-
Highlights
Harris English birdies No. 18 in Round 3 at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2020 3M Open, Harris English makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
In his final round at the 3M Open, Harris English hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. English finished his day tied for 18th at 13 under Michael Thompson is in 1st at 19 under, Adam Long is in 2nd at 17 under, and Tony Finau, Charles Howell III, Robby Shelton, Cameron Tringale, Charl Schwartzel, Max Homa, Richy Werenski, Emiliano Grillo, and Alex Noren are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
On the par-4 first, Harris English's 116 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harris English to 1 under for the round.
At the 467-yard par-4 11th, English reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put English at 2 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 3 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, English's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, English had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, English chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.