Hank Lebioda shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the 3M Open
July 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hank Lebioda’s 32-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2020 3M Open, Hank Lebioda sinks a 32-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
In his final round at the 3M Open, Hank Lebioda hit 8 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his round tied for 26th at 11 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 17 under; Robby Shelton and Adam Long are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Tony Finau, Charles Howell III, Emiliano Grillo, and Alex Noren are tied for 4th at 15 under.
Lebioda got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Lebioda's 174 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lebioda had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Lebioda's 182 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Lebioda hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
