George McNeill shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the 3M Open
July 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
George McNeill hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McNeill finished his day in 64th at 1 over Michael Thompson is in 1st at 19 under, Adam Long is in 2nd at 17 under, and Tony Finau, Charles Howell III, Robby Shelton, Cameron Tringale, Charl Schwartzel, Max Homa, Richy Werenski, Emiliano Grillo, and Alex Noren are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, McNeill hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNeill to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the native area on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, McNeill chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McNeill to even for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, McNeill had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving McNeill to 2 over for the round.
