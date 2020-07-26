-
Emiliano Grillo delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the fourth at the 3M Open
July 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Emiliano Grillo makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 4 at 3M Open
In the final round of the 2020 3M Open, Emiliano Grillo makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Emiliano Grillo hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Grillo finished his round tied for 3rd at 16 under with Charles Howell III, Robby Shelton, Max Homa, and Alex Noren; Adam Long and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 17 under; and Tony Finau and Cameron Tringale are tied for 8th at 15 under.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Emiliano Grillo hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Emiliano Grillo to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Grillo had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th Grillo hit his tee shot 295 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Grillo to 5 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 6 under for the round.
