In his final round at the 3M Open, Dylan Frittelli hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 9th at 13 under; Adam Long, Michael Thompson, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 16 under; Charles Howell III and Matthew Wolff are tied for 4th at 15 under; and Alex Noren, Robby Shelton, and Ryan Moore are tied for 6th at 14 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Frittelli hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Frittelli at even-par for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Frittelli's 163 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 4 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to 5 under for the round.