-
-
Doug Ghim posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the final round of the 3M Open
-
July 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 26, 2020
Doug Ghim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ghim finished his round tied for 11th at 13 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 17 under; Tony Finau and Adam Long are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Charles Howell III, Robby Shelton, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 4th at 15 under.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Doug Ghim hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Doug Ghim to 1 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Ghim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Ghim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.
At the par-5 18th, Ghim chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Ghim to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.