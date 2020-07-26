-
Denny McCarthy shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the 3M Open
July 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Denny McCarthy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 32nd at 10 under Michael Thompson is in 1st at 19 under, Adam Long is in 2nd at 17 under, and Tony Finau, Charles Howell III, Robby Shelton, Cameron Tringale, Charl Schwartzel, Max Homa, Richy Werenski, Emiliano Grillo, and Alex Noren are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
At the 501-yard par-4 third, McCarthy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 2 over for the round.
McCarthy got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 3 over for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.
