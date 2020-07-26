Danny Lee hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 25th at 11 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 17 under; Tony Finau and Adam Long are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Charles Howell III, Robby Shelton, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 4th at 15 under.

On the 501-yard par-4 third, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lee had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Lee chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to even-par for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 14th, Lee chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Lee hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.