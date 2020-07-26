-
Chris Kirk shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the 3M Open
July 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 26, 2020
Highlights
Chris Kirk birdies No. 1 in Round 3 at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2020 3M Open, Chris Kirk makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
In his final round at the 3M Open, Chris Kirk hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his round tied for 40th at 9 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 17 under; Tony Finau and Adam Long are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Robby Shelton and Matthew Wolff are tied for 4th at 15 under.
At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Kirk reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Kirk at 1 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Kirk's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Kirk hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Kirk's 130 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Kirk hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Kirk to 2 under for the round.
