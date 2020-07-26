Chris Baker hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Baker finished his round tied for 41st at 9 under; Adam Long and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 17 under; Charles Howell III, Robby Shelton, Max Homa, Emiliano Grillo, and Alex Noren are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Tony Finau, Richy Werenski, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 8th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Baker had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Baker's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Baker to 3 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Baker's tee shot went 220 yards to the fringe and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Baker's 162 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baker to 3 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Baker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baker to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Baker had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baker to 5 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Baker chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Baker to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Baker hit an approach shot from 132 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baker to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Baker's 125 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baker to 6 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Baker's his second shot went 3 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.