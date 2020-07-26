Chase Koepka hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Koepka finished his round tied for 26th at 11 under; Adam Long and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 17 under; Charles Howell III, Robby Shelton, Max Homa, Emiliano Grillo, and Alex Noren are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Tony Finau, Richy Werenski, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 8th at 15 under.

On the par-5 12th, Chase Koepka's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chase Koepka to 1 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Koepka chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Koepka had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.

On the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Koepka's 93 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Koepka to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Koepka had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Koepka's 168 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 8 under for the round.