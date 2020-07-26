In his final round at the 3M Open, Charles Howell III hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Howell III finished his round tied for 3rd at 16 under with Robby Shelton, Max Homa, Emiliano Grillo, and Alex Noren; Adam Long and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 17 under; and Tony Finau and Cameron Tringale are tied for 8th at 15 under.

On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Howell III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Howell III's 173 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Howell III hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Howell III hit an approach shot from 117 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 4 under for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Howell III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 5 under for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Howell III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Howell III to 4 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Howell III chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 5 under for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Howell III's tee shot went 263 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 158 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 100 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Howell III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 5 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Howell III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Howell III to 6 under for the round.