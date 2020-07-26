In his final round at the 3M Open, Charl Schwartzel hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament.

On the par-4 first, Schwartzel's 90 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Schwartzel chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Schwartzel had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

Schwartzel got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to even for the round.

Schwartzel hit his tee at the green on the 228-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Schwartzel chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.

Schwartzel hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Schwartzel to 3 under for the round.