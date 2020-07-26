-
Cameron Tringale putts well in round four of the 3M Open
July 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Tringale birdies No. 18 in Round 4 at 3M Open
In the final round of the 2020 3M Open, Cameron Tringale makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
In his final round at the 3M Open, Cameron Tringale hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the par-4 fifth, Cameron Tringale's 135 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Tringale to 1 under for the round.
Tringale got a bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tringale to 1 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th Tringale hit his tee shot 292 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Tringale to 4 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 5 under for the round.
