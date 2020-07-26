  • Cameron Davis shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the 3M Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 3M Open, Cameron Davis makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Davis birdies No. 6 in Round 4 at 3M Open

    In the final round of the 2020 3M Open, Cameron Davis makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 6th hole.