Cameron Davis shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the 3M Open
July 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Davis birdies No. 6 in Round 4 at 3M Open
In the final round of the 2020 3M Open, Cameron Davis makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 6th hole.
In his final round at the 3M Open, Cameron Davis hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Davis finished his round tied for 10th at 14 under; Adam Long and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 17 under; Charles Howell III, Robby Shelton, Max Homa, Emiliano Grillo, and Alex Noren are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Tony Finau and Cameron Tringale are tied for 8th at 15 under.
On the par-4 first, Davis's 127 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Davis's tee shot went 187 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.
