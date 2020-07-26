-
Bronson Burgoon shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the 3M Open
July 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Tony Finau’s hot streak continues, Richy Werenski takes the early lead
In The Takeaway, Diane Knox recaps the first round of the 3M Open where Tony Finau’s hot play continued after this Top 10 last week, Richy Werenski took the solo lead with a 63 and defending champion Matthew Wolff had some on-course trouble with a beetle.
Bronson Burgoon hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Burgoon finished his round tied for 39th at 9 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 17 under; Tony Finau and Adam Long are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Robby Shelton and Matthew Wolff are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
Burgoon hit his tee at the green on the 228-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 58-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.
At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Burgoon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Burgoon had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Burgoon's 97 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.
