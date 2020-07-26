-
Brice Garnett shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the 3M Open
July 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brice Garnett makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 3 at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2020 3M Open, Brice Garnett makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Brice Garnett hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 25th at 11 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 17 under; Tony Finau and Adam Long are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Robby Shelton and Matthew Wolff are tied for 4th at 15 under.
After a tee shot at the 177-yard par-3 fourth green, Garnett suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Garnett at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Garnett had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to even for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
Garnett missed the green on his first shot on the 228-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.
