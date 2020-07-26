In his final round at the 3M Open, Brian Harman hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 40th at 9 under; Adam Long and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 17 under; Robby Shelton and Alex Noren are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Tony Finau, Charles Howell III, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 10th, Harman's 111 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Harman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Harman at even-par for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Harman's tee shot went 200 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Harman had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Harman's 147 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Harman had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Harman's 150 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Harman to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Harman had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 5 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Harman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Harman to 4 under for the round.