Brandon Hagy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hagy finished his round tied for 47th at 8 under; Adam Long and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 17 under; Tony Finau is in 3rd at 16 under; and Robby Shelton and Matthew Wolff are tied for 4th at 15 under.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Hagy's tee shot went 220 yards to the left rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Hagy chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Hagy had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Hagy's 201 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 15th hole, Hagy chipped in his fifth from 7 yards, scoring a par. This kept Hagy at 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hagy hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.