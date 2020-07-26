-
-
Bo Van Pelt shoots 5-over 76 in round four of the 3M Open
-
July 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 26, 2020
-
The Takeaway
Tony Finau’s hot streak continues, Richy Werenski takes the early lead
In The Takeaway, Diane Knox recaps the first round of the 3M Open where Tony Finau’s hot play continued after this Top 10 last week, Richy Werenski took the solo lead with a 63 and defending champion Matthew Wolff had some on-course trouble with a beetle.
Bo Van Pelt hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his day in 65th at 2 over Michael Thompson is in 1st at 19 under, Adam Long is in 2nd at 17 under, and Tony Finau, Charles Howell III, Robby Shelton, Cameron Tringale, Charl Schwartzel, Max Homa, Richy Werenski, Emiliano Grillo, and Alex Noren are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Van Pelt had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Van Pelt's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Van Pelt hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Van Pelt's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.