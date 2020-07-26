In his final round at the 3M Open, Bo Hoag hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Hoag finished his round tied for 6th at 14 under; Adam Long and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 17 under; Tony Finau is in 3rd at 16 under; and Robby Shelton and Matthew Wolff are tied for 4th at 15 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Hoag reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.

Hoag hit his tee at the green on the 228-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 51-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Hoag's 139 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 3 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Hoag reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hoag hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 18th. This moved Hoag to 5 under for the round.

Hoag got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hoag had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoag to 6 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hoag reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoag to 8 under for the round.