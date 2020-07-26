-
-
Bill Haas shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the 3M Open
-
July 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 26, 2020
Bill Haas hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 58th at 5 under Michael Thompson is in 1st at 19 under, Adam Long is in 2nd at 17 under, and Tony Finau, Charles Howell III, Robby Shelton, Cameron Tringale, Charl Schwartzel, Max Homa, Richy Werenski, Emiliano Grillo, and Alex Noren are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Haas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.
At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Haas hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 17th green, Haas suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Haas at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Haas had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Haas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Haas missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Haas to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.