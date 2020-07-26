Bernd Wiesberger hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Wiesberger finished his round tied for 25th at 11 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 17 under; Tony Finau and Adam Long are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Charles Howell III, Robby Shelton, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Wiesberger had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wiesberger to even for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Wiesberger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wiesberger to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Wiesberger's 114 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wiesberger to 3 under for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Wiesberger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wiesberger to 2 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Wiesberger had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wiesberger to 1 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Wiesberger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wiesberger to 2 under for the round.

Wiesberger hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Wiesberger to 3 under for the round.

At the 596-yard par-5 18th, Wiesberger got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Wiesberger to 3 under for the round.