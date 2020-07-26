In his final round at the 3M Open, Austin Cook hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Cook finished his round tied for 54th at 6 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 17 under; Tony Finau and Adam Long are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Robby Shelton and Matthew Wolff are tied for 4th at 15 under.

On the par-4 third, Cook's 190 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

At the 379-yard par-4 10th, Cook got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 11th, Cook chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Cook chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 228-yard par-3 green 13th, Cook suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

Cook got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 2 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.

Cook hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.