In his final round at the 3M Open, Arjun Atwal hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Atwal finished his day tied for 53rd at 7 under Michael Thompson is in 1st at 19 under, Adam Long is in 2nd at 17 under, and Tony Finau, Charles Howell III, Robby Shelton, Cameron Tringale, Charl Schwartzel, Max Homa, Richy Werenski, Emiliano Grillo, and Alex Noren are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

On the par-4 14th, Arjun Atwal's 158 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Arjun Atwal to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Atwal had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Atwal to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Atwal's 122 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Atwal to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Atwal had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Atwal to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Atwal chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Atwal to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Atwal's 110 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Atwal to 6 under for the round.

Atwal got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Atwal to 5 under for the round.