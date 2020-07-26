-
Alex Noren posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the final round of the 3M Open
July 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Alex Noren birdies No. 15 in Round 4 at 3M Open
In the final round of the 2020 3M Open, Alex Noren makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Alex Noren hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, and finished the round bogey free.
On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Alex Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Alex Noren to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Noren had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.
After a 265 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Noren chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Noren's 168 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 4 under for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Noren chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 5 under for the round.
