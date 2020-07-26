-
Bogey-free 3-under 68 by Alex Cejka in the final round at the 3M Open
July 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the 3M Open, Alex Cejka hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Cejka finished his round tied for 46th at 8 under; Adam Long and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 17 under; Charles Howell III, Robby Shelton, Max Homa, Emiliano Grillo, and Alex Noren are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Tony Finau and Cameron Tringale are tied for 8th at 15 under.
On the par-4 10th, Alex Cejka's 104 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Alex Cejka to 1 under for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Cejka chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cejka to 2 under for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Cejka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cejka to 3 under for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Cejka hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Cejka to 3 under for the round.
