-
-
Adam Schenk shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the 3M Open
-
July 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 26, 2020
In his final round at the 3M Open, Adam Schenk hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 41st at 9 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 17 under; Robby Shelton, Adam Long, and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Tony Finau, Charles Howell III, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 5th at 15 under.
On the par-4 11th, Schenk's 165 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Schenk chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.
On the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 5 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.