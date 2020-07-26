In his final round at the 3M Open, Adam Long hit 9 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 1st at 17 under with Michael Thompson; Robby Shelton and Alex Noren are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Tony Finau, Charles Howell III, Max Homa, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 5th at 15 under.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Long hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Long hit an approach shot from 153 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Long's 83 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Long hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Long to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Long had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 5 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Long to 6 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Long to 7 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Long to 7 under for the round.