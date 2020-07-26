In his final round at the 3M Open, Aaron Baddeley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his round tied for 21st at 12 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 17 under; Robby Shelton, Adam Long, and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Tony Finau, Charles Howell III, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 10th, Baddeley's 75 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Baddeley had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Baddeley's 128 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 3 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Baddeley hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 4 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Baddeley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Baddeley to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Baddeley hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third. This moved Baddeley to 4 under for the round.

Baddeley hit his tee at the green on the 177-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Baddeley to 5 under for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Baddeley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Baddeley at 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Baddeley had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 7 under for the round.