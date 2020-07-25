In his third round at the 3M Open, Xinjun Zhang hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Zhang finished his day tied for 13th at 10 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.

Zhang got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Zhang's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 1 over for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Zhang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Zhang's 181 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Zhang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to even for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Zhang's his second shot went 35 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Zhang chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to even-par for the round.