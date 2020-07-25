In his third round at the 3M Open, Tony Finau hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 3rd at 13 under with Charl Schwartzel; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Finau's 101 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Finau hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second. This moved Finau to even-par for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 501-yard par-4 third, Finau chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Finau hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Finau had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Finau's his second shot went 8 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Finau's 130 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Finau hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Finau to 2 under for the round.