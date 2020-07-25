Tommy Gainey hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Gainey finished his day in 67th at even par; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Gainey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gainey to 1 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Gainey had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Gainey to 2 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Gainey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gainey to 1 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th Gainey hit his tee shot 274 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Gainey to even for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Gainey's tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 27 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Gainey's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gainey to even-par for the round.

Gainey tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Gainey to 1 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Gainey chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gainey to 2 over for the round.