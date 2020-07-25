-
-
Tom Lewis shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the 3M Open
-
July 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 25, 2020
In his third round at the 3M Open, Tom Lewis hit 5 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Lewis finished his round tied for 31st at 7 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau, Dylan Frittelli, Talor Gooch, Max Homa, and Richy Werenski are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Alex Noren, Cameron Tringale, Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, and Nick Watney are tied for 7th at 11 under.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Lewis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 1 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Lewis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Lewis's 156 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Lewis had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lewis to 6 under for the round.
Lewis got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewis to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.