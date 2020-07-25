-
Tom Hoge rebounds from poor front in third round of the 3M Open
July 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 25, 2020
In his third round at the 3M Open, Tom Hoge hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hoge finished his day tied for 33rd at 7 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.
On the par-4 second, Tom Hoge's 138 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tom Hoge to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 177-yard par-3 green fourth, Hoge suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.
Hoge got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to 1 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to even for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
