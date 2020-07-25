-
Tim Wilkinson shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the 3M Open
July 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Tim Wilkinson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Wilkinson finished his round tied for 32nd at 7 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau, Talor Gooch, Max Homa, and Richy Werenski are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Alex Noren, Cameron Tringale, Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Dylan Frittelli, and Nick Watney are tied for 6th at 11 under.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Wilkinson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wilkinson to 1 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Wilkinson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wilkinson to 2 under for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Wilkinson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wilkinson to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Wilkinson had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wilkinson to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Wilkinson hit an approach shot from 81 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to 5 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 eighth green, Wilkinson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wilkinson at 4 under for the round.
