-
-
Talor Gooch shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the 3M Open
-
July 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 25, 2020
-
Highlights
Talor Gooch birdies No. 1 in Round 3 at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2020 3M Open, Talor Gooch makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
In his third round at the 3M Open, Talor Gooch hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 13th at 10 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.
On the par-4 first, Gooch's 158 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
Gooch got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to even-par for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gooch to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.