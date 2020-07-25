  • Talor Gooch shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the 3M Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 3M Open, Talor Gooch makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Talor Gooch birdies No. 1 in Round 3 at 3M Open

    In the third round of the 2020 3M Open, Talor Gooch makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.