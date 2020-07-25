-
Stewart Cink rebounds from poor front in third round of the 3M Open
July 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the 3M Open, Stewart Cink hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Cink finished his round tied for 36th at 6 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau, Talor Gooch, Richy Werenski, and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Max Homa, Cameron Tringale, Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 6th at 11 under.
On the par-4 10th, Stewart Cink's 120 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stewart Cink to even-par for the round.
After a 262 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Cink chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
