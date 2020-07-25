-
Si Woo Kim shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the 3M Open
July 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Si Woo Kim makes birdie on No. 6 in Round 3 at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2020 3M Open, Si Woo Kim makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
Si Woo Kim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 19th at 9 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Kim had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Kim chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Kim's 131 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.
