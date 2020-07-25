-
Sepp Straka finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the 3M Open
July 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sepp Straka birdies No. 2 in Round 3 at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2020 3M Open, Sepp Straka makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 2nd hole.
In his third round at the 3M Open, Sepp Straka hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 47th at 5 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau, Dylan Frittelli, Talor Gooch, Max Homa, and Richy Werenski are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Alex Noren, Cameron Tringale, Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, and Nick Watney are tied for 7th at 11 under.
On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
Straka got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to even-par for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Straka chipped his fifth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Straka's tee shot went 184 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th Straka hit his tee shot 282 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to even for the round.
