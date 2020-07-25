-
Scott Stallings shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the 3M Open
-
July 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 25, 2020
Scott Stallings hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 45th at 5 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Stallings hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 second. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Stallings chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Stallings hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to even for the round.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Stallings to 2 over for the round.
