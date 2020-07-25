Sam Burns hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Burns finished his round tied for 45th at 5 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau, Talor Gooch, Richy Werenski, and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Max Homa, Cameron Tringale, Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 6th at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Burns had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Burns to even for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Burns's 106 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

At the 501-yard par-4 third, Burns got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Burns's tee shot went 194 yards to the fringe, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Burns missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Burns to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Burns went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.