-
-
Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Ryan Moore in the third round at the 3M Open
-
July 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 25, 2020
-
Highlights
Ryan Moore birdies No. 18 in Round 3 at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2020 3M Open, Ryan Moore makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his third round at the 3M Open, Ryan Moore hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Moore finished his day tied for 6th at 11 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.
After a 306 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Ryan Moore chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryan Moore to 1 under for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Moore hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Moore to 3 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.