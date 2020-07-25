Robert Garrigus hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Garrigus finished his round tied for 15th at 9 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau, Talor Gooch, Richy Werenski, and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Max Homa, Cameron Tringale, Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 6th at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Garrigus had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garrigus to 1 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Garrigus hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garrigus to 2 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Garrigus had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garrigus to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Garrigus's 121 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garrigus to 4 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Garrigus hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Garrigus to 5 under for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Garrigus had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garrigus to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Garrigus hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th. This moved Garrigus to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Garrigus's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garrigus to 4 under for the round.